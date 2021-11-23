Astra reaches orbit – ANSA.it

Astra Space Corporation (“ASTRA”) (NASDAQ: ASTR) successfully completed the US Space Force’s first commercial orbital launch last Friday night, November 19, 2021 (Pacific Time). The launch (STP-27AD2) was launched from the Astra Kodiak Spaceport, located at the Pacific Spaceport complex in Kodiak, Alaska.

The Astra launch system has been shown to determine the orbital positions of the test payload with an inclination of 86.0 ° at a distance of 500 km. The payload reached an orbital speed of 7.61 kilometers per second in 8 minutes 47 seconds.

“The orbital hit is a historic milestone for Astra,” said Chris Kemp, Astra founder, president and CEO. “Now we can serve our customers and increase missile production and launch frequency.”

For the launch of the United States Space Force, a contract for licensing model projects of another transaction agreement for the Defense Innovation Unit was signed.

Astra was founded in 2016 with the aim of promoting a new generation of space services through large constellations of small satellites in low Earth orbit. Motivated by the potential to allow daily access to space, the team set out to design a rocket that could be mass-produced, like cars, and a launch system capable of putting payloads into orbit from spaceports located in any part of the region. Globalism. In just five years, Astra was able to “find its own way” to go into orbit, launch after launch, improving capacity and operational efficiency with each new attempt.

“We owe this success to our fantastic team and to the culture we have developed at Astra,” said Adam London, Astra co-founder and CIO. “I admire the courage and commitment of continuing to innovate, launch, learn and iterate until success.”

Astra’s mission is to improve life on Earth from space by creating a healthier and more connected planet. Astra now offers dedicated orbital launch services at a cost per launch that is among the lowest of any comparable operator in the world. Astra completed its first commercial orbital launch in November 2021, establishing itself as one of the US companies in history to reach this milestone as quickly as possible. Founded in 2016, Astra is headquartered in Alameda, California. Astra (NASDAQ: ASTR) was the first space launch company to be listed on Nasdaq. For more information about visit Astra www.astra.com.

“Commercial Orbital Launch” means a launch under a license for commercial launches issued by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

