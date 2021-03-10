Art-free space: a steel cube soon at Marienplatz

In their recent project on the Würzburger Hofstrasse, the steel cube of the artist group “Kunstleerer Raum” was given a permanent place for two months in order to give artists the opportunity to present themselves and their work to the public. Organizers say in a press message that it has also become a place of hope in times of pandemic.

Limited space, but also space without limits. Several people were in occasional contact with art. Therefore, “Carry on” is the motto of organizers Mechthild Hart, Gabriele Kunkel, Evelin Neukirchen and Georgia Templiner. Ultimately, they were able to get close to their goal of taking art to the center of society.

The steel cube now had a permanent location for three months at Marienplatz in central Würzburg. From the beginning of April to the end of June, art and artists will be visible again. Artists from all fields have the opportunity to show their work to the public once again. You can enter your appointment calendar on the Artist Group website. From Tuesday through Saturday, two to three slots are offered each day, she says last.

Current information The program can also be found on Facebook, Instagram and www. kunstleerer-raum.de