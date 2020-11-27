Argos Black Friday sale LIVE: Best deals, lowest prices and more deals revealed

It is official! Black Friday has finally started and it looks like it will be bigger and better than ever. All the major UK retailers have slashed prices at this mega shopping event, and some of the best deals available are coming from Argos. The shop used to run deals all week but now there are more deals to be had. All new deals launched live this morning and include money from Samsung’s 55-inch TV and Dyson vacuums.

There’s also a discount on the latest Echo Dot Smart Speaker, which was released just last month, as this device now costs just £ 28.99 – that saves £ 21. If you’re hoping to buy some LEGO, there are a handful of offers on brick-and-mortar games with some sets down as much as £ 56. If gaming is your passion, Argos has lowered the cost of a number of PS4 and Xbox One games including The Last of Us Part 2 and there are discounts on accessories such as the Turtle Beach Elite Pro 2 Xbox Headset.

It might be a busy few hours for a retailer. In a message on its website, Argos said: “Looking forward to Black Friday deals 2020? Well we are! After all, it’s the biggest shopping event of the year.” The retailer also confirmed that last year it saw 423 single gaming deals with 5 million customers flocking to its website. If you are looking for the Argos Black Friday deal, here are the best deals available right now.

LEGO City Passenger RC Train Building Set

Now £ 70 | Was £ 105 • Find the deal here READ The 2021 Ford Bronco Could Have A Hard Time Gunning For The Jeep Wrangler Passenger plane and LEGO City Airport

Now £ 60 | Was £ 90 • Find the deal here What is Black Friday? Black Friday has become the largest shopping day of the year after crossing from the United States. Amazon, Tesco, Argos, and other stores offer Black Friday shopping deals and traditionally low prices and offers on tech and electronic goods the Friday after Thanksgiving. This year it falls on November 27th.

