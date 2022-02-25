“Are you stupid?” «Kleinezeitung.at

Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. But the Russians acted completely off course. But see for yourself!
12:52 PM, January 28, 2022
Daniel Medvedev He – just looking at the performance – fully deserved the Australian Open final and He meets Rafael Nadal there. Medvedev, number two in the world, was knocked out in an emotional semi-final Stefanos Tsitsipas In four sentences – but sometimes I acted completely off-track.
Meanwhile, the contestant who reached the final last year gave a severe reprimand Referee Jaume Campistol He complained about what he saw as a coach from Tsitsipas’ father, who was sitting in the stands as a coach. “Are you stupid? Answer my question. You have to warn him. Oh my God you are so bad. How can you be so bad in a semi-final of a major tournament? Look at me, I’m talking to you,” the 25-year-old Russian yelled at the referee in It’s 4:5 in the second set. However, Medvedev, who had previously warned about an obvious hand movement, received: nothing. The Russian is now playing his fourth Grand Slam final.
Which, by the way, can hardly be ignored: Medvedev and Tsitsipas probably will not be friends, but at least it seems as if the Russian apologized to the referee:
