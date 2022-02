“Are you stupid?” «Kleinezeitung.at

You can add saved articles to your reading list at any time Re-Call. You can access your reading list directly by navigating the page.

Daniil Medvedev reached the Australian Open final after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 7-6, 4-6, 6-4, 6-1. But the Russians acted completely off course. But see for yourself!





Daniel Medvedev He – just looking at the performance – fully deserved the Australian Open final and He meets Rafael Nadal there. Medvedev, number two in the world, was knocked out in an emotional semi-final Stefanos Tsitsipas In four sentences – but sometimes I acted completely off-track.



Meanwhile, the contestant who reached the final last year gave a severe reprimand Referee Jaume Campistol He complained about what he saw as a coach from Tsitsipas’ father, who was sitting in the stands as a coach. “Are you stupid? Answer my question. You have to warn him. Oh my God you are so bad. How can you be so bad in a semi-final of a major tournament? Look at me, I’m talking to you,” the 25-year-old Russian yelled at the referee in It’s 4:5 in the second set. However, Medvedev, who had previously warned about an obvious hand movement, received: nothing. The Russian is now playing his fourth Grand Slam final.

Medvedev blows up! 😡😡 The Russian accused Tsitsipas sensationally that he received training and gave him to referee too! 🤯🤯# closed – Live broadcast on Channel 9, 9 Now and Stan Sport. pic.twitter.com/8Xa3qOjvnf The wide world of sports (wwos) January 28, 2022

Which, by the way, can hardly be ignored: Medvedev and Tsitsipas probably will not be friends, but at least it seems as if the Russian apologized to the referee: