Are You Retired The Company Pays You To Play Fortnite And Watch Netflix!

Have you just retired but still want to complete an easy job? Money.co.uk looking for you. All you have to do is simple: play It is an electronic game, He watches Netflix and interact with it Instagram e tik tok. All this is rewarded with 500 pounds, which equals about 580 euros.

However, there are some limitations: in addition to being already retired, it is imperative that you are UK population. The purpose of the money with this offer is to understand the types of activities generally reserved for young people, such as playing games or attending a social network, that can also be attractive to an elderly person. The following are the activities that the candidate must follow:

Watch at least 1 hour of video per day on TikTok and create your own 3 videos

Create an Instagram account and share photos of your favorite meals

Watch at least one episode of the most popular series on Netflix every day, like Bridgeton the squid game (Here to us in this regard Squid game review)

e . Create a vlog where the pensioner resumes all his activities and also explain what he thinks

There is plenty of time to apply until 11.59pm on January 7, 2022. Undoubtedly, this is the kind of proposal that would attract many young people willing to turn their hobbies into a job, and unfortunately the choice is a bit restricted.