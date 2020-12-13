Anderson Cooper and Ina Garten discuss the joys of peanut butter and jelly during quarantine

“I have a five-year-old palate,” Anderson Cooper told celebrity chef Ina Garten.

Prolific cookbook author and star of “Barefoot Contessa” of the Food Network, Garten joined “Full Circle” to talk about cooking for comfort during tough times.

Garten reflected on how she kept in touch with fans through social media last year, including a viral video of her mixing a giant Cosmo.

“So I started making things for Instagram to kind of get people going through. Then I thought one day, I think we all need a cocktail,” she says.

Anderson shared how much he loves watching the Garten show even though he doesn’t like cooking, and he admitted he made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for dinner last night.

He said, “I was very happy.” “I just love it.”

Garten revealed that she also developed a new appreciation for the time-honored staple.

“I have to say at the start of the epidemic, that’s what (my husband) Jeffrey and I were too. And I don’t think I ate a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. I mean, my mom never made them. And we were like this cool.”

Garten said her current pleasures are simmering soups and stews, including a unique twist on the classic recipe that she shares in her new book, Modern Comfort Foods.

“I wanted to do like the classic American beef soup, but I substituted the beef, which is usually boring, with short ribs, much more flavorful. After that, I borrowed some kind of ingredients from French beef bourguignon and put in a lot of red wine and some cognac and this Satisfactory. “

You can watch Cooper's full interview with Ina Garten at