Anand Eswaran, Veeam Software: Another Giant Software Firm Dominating the Indian Diaspora

Feyam is in the hands of Eswaran..

Latest- Another reputable software company has joined the Indians account. The reins of Viam, a leading American software company, have been handed over to an Indian. He is Anand Eswaran. Weam has been appointed as Executive Programs Director. He previously served as President and Chief Operating Officer of Ring Central. Previously worked in various positions at Microsoft, SAP, HP, Vignette (Open Text), and Braun (Fair Isaac).

central ring for

Anand Eswaran has been appointed as the CEO of Viam Software. So far he tweeted. He commented that his association with Ring Central has ended. Farewell to Ring Central. He says his intimate relationship with Ring Central will last a long time and his eighth memories of working there will be.

Mumbai University alumni..

Wiam said he will take on new responsibilities as Chief Software Officer. He commented that it was exciting to work with this company. Anand Ishwaran is an alumnus of the prestigious Mumbai University. He became an engineering graduate at this university. He holds a Master of Science and Engineering degree from the University of Missouri Columbia in the United States. He currently resides in Seattle. He worked as a software engineer at several companies, including Microsoft. With this experience he was appointed the head of the Ring Master.

great place..

William H. Largent served as CEO of the Weam Software Company. He recently resigned from his position. Resigned. With this, Wim’s board of directors decided to appoint a new board to replace it. In the interview conducted for this purpose, Anand Eswaran stood as the leader in the other operation. The Board of Directors approved proposals to appoint him to the position of CEO.

