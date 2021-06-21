American singer Missy Gray demands a different flag for the United States

American musician Missy Gray is not satisfied with the current American flag. The “I’m Trying” singer calls for a change of stars and stripes, While writing it in an opinion piece for the Marketwatch website.

“Abuse” during the attack on the Capitol

“The American flag has been misused,” the 53-year-old said. The flag is now a replacement for the Confederate flag, as the January 6 attack on the Capitol showed.

The United States flag hangs in front of the Capitol Building in Washington. © Quelle: imago images / MediaPunch

The Confederate flag is a symbol of slavery and white supremacy in the United States. Many of the Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in January also carried the US flag with them at their side.

52 stars instead of 50 on the flag

On the current flag, Gray writes, “Like the Confederate flag, it is tattered, outdated, divisive and false. It no longer represents democracy and freedom.” The Grammy winner claims that instead of 50 stars representing all American states, 52 stars should be displayed on the flag. – In addition to the stars of Puerto Rico and Washington, DC.

“The capital and Puerto Rico have championed statehood for decades,” the report continues. “Both were rejected because statehood would allow elected representatives to sit in the House of Representatives.” Additionally, according to Gray, the stars should be in all skin tones and the streaks should be gray and white.

You write that it is time for a transformation.