American gymnast star Simon Biles: the abuse scandal isn’t over yet

DrAmerican gymnast star Simon Biles hasn’t finished talking about the topic three years after she announced her sexual assault publicly by the national team doctor. The four-time Olympic champion of 2016 in Rio Janeiro said on Sunday’s broadcast (local time): “Oh, it’s not over yet.” 60 min program interview American CBS Channel.

There are still many unanswered questions. The 23-year-old said: “Who knew what and when?” In their opinion, USA Gymnastics, the Olympic Committees and Paralympic Games in the United States have done very little to clear up the abuse scandal by team doctor Larry Nassar. You have a “one hundred percent” feeling that you are being let down. “We give them medals. We’re doing our part. You can’t do your part?” Said Biles.

Only Simone Biles is still active

The gymnast announced in January 2018 that she, like many other athletes, had been sexually assaulted by the team doctor when she was a teenager at the Bella and Martha Caroli training center. The perpetrator Nassar was sentenced to 175 years in prison for his crimes.

If she had a daughter, Simone Biles would not allow her to start in the national team due to insufficient clarification of the scandal in her opinion. When asked, she said, “No, because I don’t feel comfortable enough, because I am not responsible for your actions and what I have done. They have not assured us that it will not happen again.”

Simon Biles preparing for the Tokyo Olympics. She is the only active gymnast to be affected by the abuse scandal.