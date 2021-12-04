AMD unveils Ryzen 6000 processors and Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics on January 4

The schedule of press conferences timed to coincide with CES 2022 has been posted online. The AMD online event will take place on August 4 at 6:00 PM Moscow time. The official press release stated:The show will showcase AMD’s new computing and graphics solutions, highlighting the company’s vision for best-in-class high-performance computing solutions. For games and entertainment, as well as for modern life and work».

In other words, we are waiting for new processors and video cards. The first includes the Ryzen 6000 for desktop computers (Vermeer S), as well as the Ryzen 6000H and Ryzen 6000U for laptops. The latter, according to preliminary data, will be produced using 6nm process technology, and will receive new cores on the Zen3 + architecture and a completely new graphics core on the RDNA2 architecture. For video cards, there will likely be only one new product – Radeon RX 6500 XT. But the Radeon RX 6400 is only expected in March.

A few hours after the AMD conference, the Intel event kicks off. Intel Arc graphics are rumored to be in the spotlight. Intel will also officially reveal the chipset B660and H670 and H610, as well as available Alder Lake series processors Core i3 And Core i5.