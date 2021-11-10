Alstom to develop Britain’s first fleet of hydrogen trains

Alstom y Eversholt Rail, The UK’s leading rental company trains, for an agreement to develop The first fleet of hydrogen trains subordinate United kingdomWhich will consist of 10 units, each consisting of three cars.

The goal of the agreement is to sign the final contract to acquire the fleet in early 2022, and Alstom will design, build and operate this fleet, according to the statement.

In Spain, CAF recently announced that it would redesign a Cercanías Civia unit that Renfe had given up to convert it into a hydrogen train demonstrator, thus replacing polluting diesel-powered traction with clean energy like hydrogen.

However, French giant Alstom is the only manufacturer that has actually operated fuel cell trains in Germany, the Netherlands, Austria, Sweden and Poland. In addition, it is also involved in hydrogen projects in Italy and France.

“The COP 26 has reminded us of the urgent need for this decarbonization our planet. Rail is already the lowest emitting mode of transportation, but we can do more. The signing of this agreement with our Eversholt Rail partners will create the first British fleet of hydrogen trainsor brand new,” Alstom CEO highlights at United Kingdom and IrelandAnd Nick Crossfield.

Alstom and Eversholt Rail have previously worked together to solve a hydrogen stockpile for the British rail sector, with a proposal to convert an existing electric train into a hydrogen train: the “Breeze” project.

The company explains that on lines that have not yet been electrified, railways can become one of the main users and drivers of hydrogen, achieving a dual goal on the path to decarbonization.

In this sense, Spain still has more than 4,000 kilometers of railways without electricity, powered by more than 250 diesel trains and locomotives, which must be replaced by hydrogen or electric trains (if electrified), to meet the needs of carbon neutrality goals.



