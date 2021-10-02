Also in Germany, Austria and Switzerland in 2021 › ifun.de

Pierced during last night’s iPhone event, Apple expanded its fitness service launched in December 2020 Apple Fitness + advertised, which was previously only available in Australia, Great Britain, Ireland, Canada, New Zealand and the USA.

“Later in the year,” for that officially announced date, the sports show should arrive in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. In addition, after the expansion, users in Brazil, France, Indonesia, Italy, Colombia, Malaysia, Mexico, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Spain and the United Arab Emirates will have the opportunity to use the paid exercise service reserve.

This requires at least one Apple Watch Series 3 with watchOS 7.2 and at least one iPhone 6s with iOS 14.3 – new Apple Watch buyers will also get three months of free access to a sports subscription in the future.

Subtitles instead of voice actors

As announced by Apple, the available videos will not be translated into the national languages ​​of newly registered Apple Fitness+ regions, but only with subtitles in six languages.

New video content

In addition to expanding the current offering to new areas, Apple Fitness+ is also excited about new content. New videos have been announced that include guided meditations, Pilates bodyweight training, and winter aerobics exercises to prepare for the snow season.

In total, Apple Fitness + now knows 11 types of workouts in which video exercises of 5 to 45 minutes are presented. Audio walks accompanied by “Time to Go” will also be offered in Germany.

In the US, Apple Fitness+ costs $9.99 per month or $79.99 per year. In this country, the official rates are still pending, but it is possible that Apple will simply exchange currency codes.