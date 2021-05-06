“Alpine horror” The new Swiss hyper car

With a selection of fully electric and hybrid motors, Swiss company Morand Cars is on track to launch a new super-fast car in 2023, both of which have an expected top speed of around 250 mph.









The monocoque will be made from carbon fiber, while the body will be made from sustainable linen composite Amplitex, developed by Morand’s Swiss partner BComp.

The complete EV version will be powered by four permanent magnet motors, each of which will be driven by a reduction gearbox and will produce a combined power of around 1,950 hp.

A 70 kWh battery will produce 1,400 kW and weigh 400 kg, including case, cables, and electronic devices.









“We are working on a disruptive technology using cells with a higher energy density than those used in Formula E at about 180 watt-hours / kg,” says Benoit Morand, a former director of the Le Mans team, who founded the company with him. And McLaren Racing Director Eric Bollier.

The target battery charge rate is 8 ° C (eight times the battery capacity), which improves current high-end batteries that can hold up to five times the capacity.









This means that the supercar can be fully charged in 12 minutes using a 350 kW charger, and in the case of a 560 kW charger, seven minutes. Target range is the 178 miles (301 km) Grand Prix.

The hybrid is powered by a 5.2-liter, 690-horsepower V10 engine that generates more than 400 lb-ft of torque. It will be paired with an electric drive generator sandwiched between the engine and Xtrac gearbox, and a 7-speed automatic manual and transmission.

There are two other engines, one driving each front wheel, and the total electric power is more than 440 hp, resulting in a total output of around 1,100 hp.

The maximum torque provided by the three engines is said to be greater than the tire grip can handle.

A new type of storage device is in development and is a 300 kWh hybrid battery with a capacity of over 4.5 kWh, providing an electric-only driving range of 31 miles.

The goal is to keep hybrid and electric vehicles weighing less than 1,250 kg, including batteries and electric transmissions.

The hood, doors, back cover, spoiler, seats and interior are made from Amplitex by Bcomp. Although it is a lightweight material, Amplitex is still heavier than carbon fiber, yet it has been crash tested.

It is possible to make a complete monocoque, but ultimately, the choice between Amplitex and carbon fiber is down to performance and weight.

A prototype of the hybrid will be produced later this year, followed by the EV in 2022.

The hybrid will cost around $ 2,300,000 and the electric vehicle will cost similarly. 73 cars will be built, but the division between hybrid and electric vehicles has yet to be decided.

Source: The Trainer