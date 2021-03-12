Alejandra Guzmán tested positive for Coronavirus Mexico USA USA nndc | Offers

Alejandra Guzman You have Coronavirus. The father of the Mexican singer, Enrique Guzman, was responsible for spreading the news through a message on Twitter.

Unfortunately, it turned out to be positive., Was the brief message that the famous interpreter shared via his social network.

On Wednesday, March 10, the singer announced that Alejandra had taken a test to rule out the disease, but unfortunately her daughter had tested positive.

“Until tomorrow Alejandra will have her study results, until then we will not know anything.”Enrique Guzán wrote on his Twitter account.

For her part, the 53-year-old singer has not commented on her illness yet, but she has resorted to her stories on Instagram to promote the song “Dark Side”, her latest release.

