Monday April 5, 2021 – 17:49

USA, Yellin: Minimum Global Corporate Tax Required

“We are working with the G20 countries to find an agreement.”

ROME, April 5 (askanews) – US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen argues the need to create a global tax floor for all companies to avoid relocating their headquarters for tax reasons. “We are working with the G20 countries to find an agreement on a global tax floor that can stop the race to the bottom,” Yellen said today in her speech to the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, according to predictions in his speech published in The Guardian newspaper. The American Press.

Imposing a global minimum corporate tax would allow the new US administration to raise tax revenues to fund the $ 2.250 billion infrastructure plan.

According to Yellen, “Competitiveness is more than the way in which US-based companies behave towards other companies in global mergers and acquisitions.” For the Treasury secretary, it is about making sure that “governments have stable tax systems, and that they collect sufficient revenues in order to invest in basic public goods and respond to crises,” but also “all citizens share the burden of government funding equally.”

