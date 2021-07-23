In tune with the great snow that was appearing, Nicholas Kicker He qualified next Friday for the semi-finals of Challenger de Tampere, On Finland, on a surface of bricks dust and prizes 44,820 euros, after defeating the Spaniards Mario Villa Martinez By 7-6 (8-6) and 6-0.

Kicker, who is at 384th in the ATP rankings, was installed among the top four in the Finnish competition after beating Villarreal Martinez (158) in one hour and 44 minutes of play, after a huge backlash since losing 5-2 in the match. . The first set when he started his comeback.

The 28-year-old Buenos Aires tennis player will play in Merlo on Saturday in one of the semi-finals against the winner of the match later encouraged by the Kazakh.

Dmitriy Bubko (187) and the Dutch Botic van de Zandschulp (128), the first contender for the competition title.