Aaronson signs to RB Salzburg a multi-million dollar transfer

The young midfielder will spend the rest of the season at MLS before joining his new team

The Philadelphia Football Association announced that the club had sold midfielder Brenden Aronson to Austria’s Red Bull Salzburg side, run by former New York Red Bulls coach Jesse Marsh.

Aaronson will join his new club at the end of the MLS season and will be eligible to play for the Austrian team after the international transfer window reopens in January 2021.

The union, which maintained the sale clause, earned $ 6 million transfer fees (£ 4.6 million) for the midfielder, plus up to $ 3 million (£ 2.3 million) in performance bonuses, according to Philadelphia Inquirer.

These fees are the largest in club history as well as the highest transfer fee ever for a domestic player in America.

“Playing in Europe has always been part of my dream.” “I made the first part of my dream, playing for my hometown, and I’m so excited that my journey continues,” said Aronson.

“Before working toward a career abroad, my first goal was to play at the Philadelphia Union Stadium. My family had tickets for the inaugural season, so I grew up watching the team from the start and I remember hoping one day to be in this field and scoring goals in front of a home crowd. Very grateful to all of the coaches, my family and the Philadelphia Union fans.

“As I said, I was one of them once, and their support means everything to me. I will continue to give them everything I have until the end of the season and what I hope will be a long playoff tour. For me and for this club, this is just the beginning, and I look forward to what has in store. the future “.

Aaronson rose to prominence this season with Al Ittihad, emerging as one of the major stars in Major League Soccer while gaining ties with clubs across Europe.

It was called by the German magazine “US Havertz” picture, The midfielder has provided four goals and four assists in 21 MLS matches this season.

The teenager is one of many talented youngsters currently appearing in the federation, with Aaronson representing the biggest success story to date for the club’s prestigious academy.

“I’ve worked with Brenden since he played on the Union Academy youth teams, and have seen his rapid development ever since,” Union coach Jim Curtin said.

“Brendan is an outstanding player who is always striving to improve. Over the past two years he has become very technically advanced and the distance and speed he travels throughout the game is unparalleled.

“I look forward to watching him continue to grow and develop at Red Bull Salzburg. Meanwhile, we are delighted to have him until the end of our 2020 season and I promise the fans that we will make the most of our time with him.”

Internationally, Aaronson made his debut with the US men’s national team in February and was due to join the Olympic qualifiers roster in March ahead of the coronavirus outbreak.

RB Salzburg climbed to the top of the Champions League last season before meeting stars Erling Haaland and Takumi Minamino against Borussia Dortmund and Liverpool respectively.

The club, which has also produced current Liverpool star Sadio Mane, is running the Champions League once against Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Lokomotiv Moscow.

“Brendan Aronson is one of the greatest talents in Major League Soccer, and his dynamism and being on the field is exceptional for a 19-year-old player,” said Christoph Freund, sporting director of Red Bull Salzburg.

“Despite his young age, he really has an excellent sense of making the right decisions on the field. With his way of playing football, Brenden is a perfect match for us and we are really looking forward to him.”