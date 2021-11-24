A unique application that allows users to speak with their eyes

Wednesday 24/11/2021 15:35 PM (GMT +7)

Recently, Google officially released a new update of the Look to Speak app, adding 17 new languages ​​(including Vietnamese) and supporting users to speak with their eyes.

In the past few years, technology has gone through many transformations, which have helped improve the quality of life and increase work productivity. Google’s suite of accessibility apps typically allow people with visual impairments, hearing impairments, and disabilities… to make eye contact or experience the outside world with their ears.

Google apps allow people with disabilities to make eye contact. Image: google

Google recently released a new update to the Look to Speak app, adding 17 new languages, including Arabic, Bengali, German, Spanish (Spain/Latin America), French, Hindi, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Marathi, Portuguese, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Vietnamese.

Thanks to the newly added languages, many people with disabilities around the world will be able to communicate more easily with their loved ones or caregivers.

Look to Speak is currently available for free on Google Play, and is compatible with devices with Android 9 and up. The app will rely on machine learning algorithms to track a person’s eye movements using the front camera.

Install and give full permissions to the app. Photo: Minh Huang

The interface of the app is very simple as it has two columns on the left and right that contain commonly used words or phrases. What you need to do is look left or right to select, if you want to go back to the original interface, users just need to take a quick look.

Take a quick look left or right to connect. Photo: Minh Huang

When you select a word or phrase, the app will automatically play the audio through the phone’s speaker. Users can customize the vocabulary list or add their own terms in the app settings.

Vocabulary or sensitivity list has been added in the app settings. Photo: Minh Huang

Of course, Look to Speak is not a substitute for assistive devices for people with disabilities, however, it will make it easier for them to communicate with just one device. smart phone. In general, this is an instantly accessible solution that is much cheaper than specialized medical devices.

