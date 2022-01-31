A Roman amphitheater from the 4th century was found in Switzerland

The oval structure, which is about 50 meters long and 40 meters wide, was discovered last December in the canton of Aargau.

A team of archaeologists recently discovered the remains of an amphitheater in the Swiss municipality of Kaiseraugst where gladiators likely fought and hunted animals.

The elliptical structure, about 50 meters long and 40 meters wide, was built in an abandoned Roman quarry, west of the fortress of Castrum Rurasense, Hinge This week to Live Science Chief Paleontologist Jacob Bayerlocher.

This evidence, along with the discovery of a coin dated between 337 and 341, indicates that The building dates back to the fourth century. He explained that there are other indications that date back to the fourth century: the composition of the building materials of the amphitheater, such as stone blocks and mortar, that are “reminiscent of those in the fortress wall from late antiquity.”

as Sure Local authorities, The monument emphasizes the importance of Castrum Rauracense in the 4th century, which was an administrative center as well as an important settlement with a military function on the Roman frontier. The discovery was made in December 2021, while archaeologists oversaw construction work. To date, eight such buildings are known throughout Switzerland.

