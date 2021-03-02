A number that reveals the “Huawei” hit to “Android”

It strives to provide more capable and innovative alternatives





Recent statistical figures revealed that the Chinese company “Huawei” directed a fatal blow to the “Android” operating system of the American company “Google” of America.

The report, published on the “GSM Arena” technical website, indicated that the “App Gallery” store of “Huawei” and the alternative to the “Google Play” application store, has achieved great records.

The report indicated that users of the “App Gallery” store now have more than 530 million monthly active users, making it a true and strong competitor to the “Google Play” store.

The number of Huawei store users on their phones increased by 83% annually, to achieve 384 billion installations and downloads in 2020.

Huawei revealed that there are 2.3 million registered developers working on mobile applications for the “App Gallery” store, 77% higher than it was in 2019.

The report said that these figures reveal that Huawei is striving to offer more capable and innovative alternatives to the Android operating system, which has banned its main applications such as Google Play, YouTube, Google Maps and Gmail on Huawei phones. “Because of the US sanctions imposed on the leading Chinese company.

