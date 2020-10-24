A Michigan man accidentally buys two lottery tickets and wins $ 1 million twice

a Michigan The man thought he made a costly mistake by mistakenly purchasing two identical dollars the lottery Tickets, but it turns out that he was awarded the million dollar prize twice.

Samir Muzahim, 56, said he was keeping lottery numbers online for the June 9 Mega Millions game when he realized that he had accidentally bought two of the same tickets.

“I went online and bought a ticket using family birthday numbers. I forgot to save the numbers as favorites in the app, so I went back to them and set them up as favorites so that I can easily play them in the future,” Muzahem said.

“What I didn’t realize was that I would buy a second ticket with the same numbers. Once I found out that I had bought two tickets with identical numbers, I felt a little upset but didn’t think much about it.”

Any regrets he had about the lost $ 2 was immediately gone when he signed in recently and realized he won on both tickets.

Muzahim said, “I recently logged into the app to check out some of the tickets I bought, when I saw that I had two pending prizes worth $ 1 million.” “To say that I was shocked is an understatement. I couldn’t believe it was real. It took so many days for the truth to prove that my mistake paid off at $ 2 million!”

A Dearborn Heights man said he plans to buy a house with his profits and then save the rest for retirement.

The Coronavirus pandemic It had a mixed effect on the state lottery.

Some states, like Texas And Montana, has seen an increase in lottery sales since March, as citizens spend more money than usual for scratching operations. Other states, such as Virginia and Oregon, We’ve seen a drop in revenue due to the closure of bars and retail stores where tickets are sold.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

