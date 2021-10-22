A major review of Dembele in Finland before his discharge from hospital

Ousmane Dembele (24 years old) paid a quick visit to torque (Finland) So that the doctor sheepWho was the one who underwent surgery from the injury he suffered last June with the choice of FranceCheck the validity of your recovery as a prerequisite for medical discharge that you should receive from medical services in F.C.B. This is how it was explained Esport3 He managed to confirm the MD.

Almost four months KO

The Barcelona winger is in the last stage of his recovery after being Working, on June 28, from A drift subordinate Tendon subordinate biceps from right knee Who suffered from playing the European Cup. At that time, after the surgery, FC Barcelona medical services expected some four months low for Dembele, a period about to come true.

Expect it to come back to lightning

The expectations of the Barcelona coaching staff were that Ousmane Dembele He might already have an exit from next week’s match against him Vallecano Ray, scheduled for Wednesday 27th in Vallecas from 7:00 p.m.

Manage your renewal

In this sense, it will also be necessary to know the position the club takes towards the Frenchman, who wants to renew because his contract expires in 2022 but his agent is postponing the Barcelona executives. Last summer, from Barcelona it was already clarified Alex Moreba That if he does not renew, he will not play or train with the first team, as it ended all pre-season, with approval Ronald Koeman Which, in these cases, always corresponds to the thesis of the club and supports it in its technical decisions.