14% drop in Bitcoin .. Investors worried ..! | Bitcoin is down 14%, down below $ 45,000

Cryptocurrency is in sharp decline

According to CoinGecko, a cryptocurrency tracker, the cryptocurrency has decreased from $ 51,982.84 to $ 44,537.65 in the past 24 hours alone. The digital currency traded at $ 45,000 on February 11th.

Plan to invest in addition

Bitcoin, driven by interest from major companies like Tesla and Micro Strategy, reached $ 58,640.77 on February 21. Since then it has now decreased by about 21 percent. Meanwhile, Micro Strategy, which initially entered the cryptocurrency, said it plans to invest an additional $ 2.17 billion.

It might drop more

A total of 90,531 Bitcoins were placed in their reserves. There will definitely be a correction in Bitcoin. $ 50,000 might be the first stop. The same second quarter could be reduced to $ 40,000. At the same time it can reach up to 30,000 dollars. So it is good for investors to trade carefully.

Experts warn

Because while some companies accept bitcoin, experts warn that bitcoin is still far from becoming a large-scale digital payment.

However, owning one is still out of the ordinary person’s reach. But when will this take effect. Is this acceptable?