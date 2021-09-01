▷ The Great Alliance of Leaders and Organizations Calls for a Global Summit…

COVID . Cooperative

One coalition Composed of 80 world leaders and more than 25 entrepreneurs, philanthropists, civil society, advocacy and science and health organizations today, world leaders attending the United Nations General Assembly this month have called for and convened a global summit. Develop an urgent global action plan to end a pandemic.

In a statement sent to President Joe Biden, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and G20 leaders, the coalition urged world leaders to attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly, hold a global summit and commit to working to have seven billion doses of high-quality vaccines available by the end of 2021. and an additional seven billion doses by mid-2022, ensuring that every country is ready by the end of this year to launch equitable, large-scale vaccination programmes, and vaccinate 70 percent of the world’s population by mid-2022. People everywhere should also have equal access to testing, treatments and other best practices against COVID-19 so that lives can be saved by all means.

The coalition It consists of former senior government officials, former heads of large multilateral organizations, public health experts, heads of large corporations, and other notable personalities in the United States, Britain, Europe and Africa.

“We need a comprehensive response to the current crisis so that health systems are strengthened and prepared for the next pandemic. We are in a race against time. Without immediate action, there will be millions of infections and deaths, and there may be new cases that arise and invalidate vaccines,” the statement said.

