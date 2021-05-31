▷ Press Release: With “Six Journalists” by a millionaire / mentor from Bielefeld …

West German Lottery GmbH & Co. OHG

With “six of them correct” to a millionaire

Tipper from Bielefeld started the race with two series of games in LOTTO 6aus49

Millionaire without a special number: LOTTO 6aus49 jackpot stopped last weekend. There is still a reason to be happy for two of the lottery players, because they have won the second prize category: Mentor from NRW and the player from Hesse become millionaires with “Six Right Players”. They both scored winning numbers 9-10-16-44-45-46. They were lacking the Super 8 for the jackpot.

But the odds in the second prize category are impressive: the two players get 1,468,472.30 euros. The unidentified lucky man from North Rhine-Westphalia gave his information to the WestLotto admission point in the Bielefeld area. On his ticket, there were two rows of games he had read last Wednesday (May 26) for four weeks.

The grand prize goes up to 25 million euros

With no dump truck nationwide able to show the Super 8, the grand prize in LOTTO 6aus49 for the upcoming draw on Wednesday, June 2, will rise to around € 25 million. Participate in all WestLotto admission points as well as less www.westlotto.de Maybe.

