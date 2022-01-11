▷ POL-KS: Public stalking by the Hanover Police Department after attempted fraud in …

Police Headquarters North Hessen – Kassel

General Search: Woman Fails with Fraud Attempt in Jewelry Store – Who Recognizes the Suspect?

Hanover

With the help of photos, the Hanover police are looking for a suspected fraudster. The woman is said to have tried a trick on November 17, 2021 to free a Hanover jeweler in exchange for several hundred euros in cash. To do this, she wanted to sell the so-called king’s chain made of supposedly pure gold. However, the jeweler carefully examined.

According to the results of the criminal police so far, the suspect appeared on November 17, 2021 around 11:30 am in the jewelry store on Marienstraße in the southern part of Hanover. Later, she presented to the goldsmith a so-called king chain including a bracelet made of supposedly pure gold. Then the woman offered the stamped jewelry to the 65-year-old for sale.

The jeweler took the pieces and pulled out to examine them closely. It turned out that the items for sale were only gold-plated and not entirely made of precious metal. With the full content of gold, the pieces of jewelry would have been worth around 2,500 euros. However, it is only worth a few hundred euros. When the jeweler sensed a scam and told the woman he was going to call the police, they fled the store.

It is estimated that the suspect is 25 years old and has a height of between 1.65 and 1.70 meters. The woman was thin and had long, loose hair of a dark blond color. Gray features were noticeable. The person wanted to speak high German and was wearing a white knee-length coat at the time of the crime.

Investigations by the Criminal Police in Hanover revealed evidence that the woman may have come from the region of Kassel or Bad Hersfeld and lived there.

The Hannover Criminal Police Service will receive information about the suspect at 0511109-5555. /RAM

