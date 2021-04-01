[التدريس]MHR Switch multiplayer while killing dragon while killing dragon Discord detailed tutorial app

Many enthusiasts surf the Internet and play games with their friends. They use voice chat during gameplay while discussing battle status or discussing tactics. However, the Nintendo Switch itself doesn’t have an audio calling tool. Now many friends playing “Mong Heng” seemed to be unsatisfactory. After all, it’s impossible to send a two-handed contact message! In fact, there are many online voice chat tools. For example, I will be offering this fully functional Discord this time. It is very suitable for playing on the phone. You can open an application on your mobile phone or computer to have an audio conference with your friend The cooperative fishing efficiency is very good!

▲ With Discord, you can happily kill dragons with friends without wearing bluetooth headphones ▲ You can play tactics with your friends without having to hold your phone when operating the device

Discord is a voice communication app loved by internet users and even large companies. The biggest advantage is not only the clear voice and low latency, which is suitable for gaming purposes, but it can maintain a certain vocal clarity when several people are talking at the same time. And as long as you’re logged in, you know how many friends are online, making it easy to set appointments. In addition to voice messages, it can also send text messages so that the other party or group of friends can view them when they are not in a hurry.

Create a discord group

Step 1

Firstly, you and your friends should install Discord on your mobile phone / computer and create Discord account. The owner of the group can “Add Server” on the left side of the list to add other friends.

Discord for iOS URL:https://apps.apple.com/app/id985746746

Discord URL for Android:https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.discord

Discord website for Windows / macOS:https://discord.com





Step 2

When creating a server, you can choose the “game” option;

Step 3

You can choose the size of the server, whether you want to find Internet users to join (choose “Club or Community”), or a small group of a small number of people (choose “Me and my friends”);

Step 4

Then set the server name, you can also add an avatar for easy identification.

Fifth step

Once the server is created, the program will give you the URL. As long as other Discord players have this URL, they can instantly join your Discord server.

Step 6

Under the server, you will be able to create a “text channel” or “audio channel”. Open the audio channel, create a sub-channel, set the channel name, and also add a password lock (set to “Private channel”). This way, even if it is a large group of dozens of people, several members can open a room to kill the dragon.

Invite friends to join

Then everyone can chat with friends together, whether it is a mobile app or a computer, through the Discord.gg URL now issued by the server creator, after entering the server, enter the communication channel.

The most unique thing about Discord is that it can sense a user’s words before they officially receive the sound. Therefore, when everyone plays the instrument quietly, there will be no noise when one or more users speak, the user list icon is marked with a green circle, so that other users can easily distinguish between the speaking.

In addition to opening groups with friends, there are also online MONSTER HUNTER player groups that open Discord for openly recruiting members. You can enter “Monster Hunter Discord Hong Kong” as a keyword on Google, Facebook or Me We to see the difference “S Group.”