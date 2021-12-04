Xiaomi released a two-door refrigerator with an external screen and smartphone control

Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is a new refrigerator that Xiaomi has started selling in China. It is marketed as the main solution with two doors “side by side”. This makes the freezing and storage areas independent, and their sizes are close to each other. The cost of the refrigerator in China is 3,499 yuan ($549).

details

Xiaomi Mijia Exclusive Edition 540L is a refrigerator with an internal volume of 540 liters, divided into a freezing zone (189 liters) and a storage and preservation zone (351 liters).

These areas, in turn, are divided into other sub-zones, which allows for better preservation of meat or vegetables, as well as cold drinks and other types of food. This is combined with a 360-degree 3D airflow, allowing for faster cooling of products without the formation of frost or snow on them.

The Xiaomi Mijia Exclusive Edition 540L refrigerator has an external display on which we can display all kinds of information, from the time or date to the internal state of the refrigerator: temperature, air quality and compressor status.

Xiaomi Mijia Refrigerator Exclusive Edition 540L is also a “smart” refrigerator, since it has a Wi-Fi connection, you can control its operation or simply control it remotely from your smartphone.

