Which 19 Xiaomi mobiles will not be updated with Android 12?

Google plans to release a system update in the coming weeks and this will directly affect the Chinese giant, as it will not be compatible with many of its devices, and as a result may become outdated and have problems installing many applications. .

19 cell phones xiaomi They will be left without update Android 12; and he?

Next, the list of delivered equipment Xiaomi, a portal specialized in technology brand, which is one of the Import more cell phones to Colombia:

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

Xiaomi Mi 9 Lite

Xiaomi Mi CC9

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro

Xiaomi Mi Note

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Premium

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8مي

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro

xiaomi redmi 9

xiaomi redmi 9a

Xiaomi Redmi 9i

Xiaomi Redmi 9AT

xiaomi redmi 9c

xiaomi redmi 9 prime

However, the specialized media indicated that although it did not receive the latest version of AndroidThis does not mean that they will not have MIUI 13; So, They may have a new system, but with the other one lacking an update.

It is worth noting that most of the equipment that appears in the list belongs to the middle and low ranges of the technology giant, which already It was removed from the US blacklist.; The only models that are the best are Mi Note 10, Redmi 20 and their derivatives.

If the update does not reach the computers, it is possible that many of the applications that were installed will not work properly in the coming months, due to It will also not be compatible with the Android version on the mobile phone.

WhatsApp is one of those ‘apps’ that always required compatibility with the Android version – which was not available Secure end-to-end encryption– So the user can be left without it.