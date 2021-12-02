Walt Disney, a woman named president for the first time in 98 years

For the first time in 98 years of history, a woman has been elected President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Walt Disney. Susan ArnoldThe 67-year-old, a 14-year-old Disney board member, will succeed Bob Iger later this year.

«By taking on this new position Chairman of Board of DirectorsI look forward to continuing to serve the long-term interests of Disney shareholders and working closely with CEO Bob Chuckle to continue the company’s centuries-old legacy of creative excellence and innovation,” Arnold said in a note.

more information

The president was a CEO of global investment firm Carlyle. And again: pResident global business units of Procter & Gamble in 2009, a position she held from 2007. Prior to that until 2007, she was Vice President of P&G Beauty and Health since 2006, Vice President of P&G Beauty since 2004 and Head of Global Personal Beauty Care and Global . Caring for Women since 2002. She was a Director of McDonald’s from 2008 to 2016 and NBTY, Inc. From 2013 to 2017. In In 2002, Fortune magazine included it in their list of the 50 Most Powerful Women in Business.

Video game a prova di boomer: Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy

Iger, who resigned as Disney’s CEO after 15 years, will be leaving the company by the end of this month. “Susan is an incredibly well-respected CEO with great experience, unwavering integrity and expert judgment over the company’s vast assets since she joined the Board of Directors in 2007,” Iger said.

Arnold’s appointment comes at a time when large companies are moving away from an organizational structure where one person takes over the roles of CEO and president after pushing corporate governance experts, shareholders and, in some cases, regulators to disengage the two roles. .

Several Disney executives have announced their plans to leave by the end of 2021, including studio chief Alan Horn, Disney Branded Television president and chief creative officer Gary Marsh, and company general counsel Alan Braverman.

In Eiger, 70 years old We owe big acquisitions to the group: He drove Disney’s purchase of brands Pixar in 2006, Marvel in 2009, Lucasfilm in 2012, and 21st Century Fox in 2019. And at Disney, this marked an era of great change and innovation. Outside the world of business and administration, his name has been repeatedly associated with a possible nomination for the White House, which was never realized. He was a fundraiser for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 campaign, and in December 2016 joined the group of advisers to then-President Donald Trump, stepping down after two months in protest of his retirement. .