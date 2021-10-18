Villarreal has never won in Switzerland

The Villarreal Facing on Wednesday Young Boys Berne in the group stage of the Champions League, where it will have Third visit to Switzerland, where Didn’t win In the disputed clashes there.

The balance of the Spanish team was in the Helvetic region draw and defeat, On both occasions against the same competitor, Zurich.

Their first meeting resulted in a 3-2 loss in the group stage of UEFA Europa League 2014 While the second time, two years later, he scored a 1-1 draw at the same stage of this competition.

to part, little boys, despite its obvious historical weakness, advances a Remarkable balance against Spanish teams At home, only one team, Athletic Club, managed to defeat him.

The Basques won 1-2 in the qualifying stage UEFA Europa League 2009. A victory helped him lift the tie he had after losing 0-1 in San Mamés.

In his other three duels he defeated real Madrid (1-0), at Recoba 1986, in Getafe (2-0) in the 2010 European League and drew against him Valencia (1-1) in the 2019 UEFA Champions League.

In addition, Villarreal will seek to win the Champions League group stage next Eleven confrontations without getting it.

The last victory for Castellon was thirteen years ago, by defeating Denmark’s Aalborg (6-3), in 2008-2009 seasonWith goals from Rossi, Perez, Capdevila and a hat-trick from Llorente.

Since then, Villarreal’s balance has been Eight losses and three draws With five goals in favor and twenty-two against.

After defeating him the blessing, they still played three more group stage matches without winning and in the 2011-2021 season they lost in their six commitments.

In this edition, he was unable to win his first two matches against Atalanta (2-2), at La Ceramica, and against Manchester United (2-1) at Old Trafford.

