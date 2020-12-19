Very short and E-40 ‘Verzuz’ gets a full party setup, its biggest budget yet

Exclusive

“Verso” is moving away from its end of 2020, and when too short And the E-40 Upon reaching the stage, it would sound like a full concert in the arena … proving how much cash cow the show has become.

You will encounter the Bay Area icons on an audio platform at NorCal which will reflect a budget of around $ 500,000 for that single event … according to sources involved in the production.

TMZ got a stage setting chart for 40 and Short, and you can find out Swiss Betz, Timbaland And Apple is thinking big.

We’re told the MCs will be surrounded by concert-style lighting and some very expensive props – two classic vintage cars will be on stage behind each. It makes sense, both Short and 40 told us their fight would be a tribute to Bay’s hip-hop scene.

Our sources say that Apple – which now airs all episodes of “Verzuz” – is aware of the amount of cultural phenomenon the show offers, and is spending the same.

In fact, Short and 40 was shown at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s campus, but due to COVID-19 safety concerns, the show had to be moved.



Unlike Jeezy And the Gucci maneOakland legends are old friends who come to the beef-free Verzose. However, when they appeared on “TMZ Live,” it was clear that they were both Play to win. READ Kylie Jenner is 'afraid' to show her true self