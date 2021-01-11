USA: Trump does not deserve what he will get – politics

Written by Christian Gottschalk Christian Gottschalk (CGO) Profile personly January 11, 2021 – 1:27 PM

The demonstrators are calling for the removal of Donald Trump. Foto: dpa / Anthony Souffley

The American president deserves to be sacked. But it would be wise to do without it, comments Christian Gottschalk.

Written by Christian Gottschalk January 11, 2021 – 1:27 PM

Stuttgart – At first glance, it seems like a somewhat unnecessary task. Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States on January 20, a week from now on Wednesday. The current owner, Donald Trump, has just over nine days to spread lies and please the world with his vision. Although its presidential end is expected, the Democrats are now aggressively planning a boom-bust process. Does it have to be this way? There are two reasons for this. For one thing, the unspeakable way the president handled the losing elections that culminated in the storming of the Capitol calls for some kind of punishment. On the other hand, impeachment measures will prevent Trump from running again in the presidential election. This also applies if the final judgment is not pronounced until after the term of office has expired. That would be a boon not only for the United States, but for the entire planet.