USA: Four right-wing rioters accused of the Capitol

In early January, they stormed the US Capitol, and now they have to go to court: Four prominent members of the far-right “Proud Boys” are charged with several counts.

Two and a half months after supporters of the President of the United States stormed the Capitol Donald Trump Charges have been brought against four leading members of the far-right Proud Boyz group. The four men are accused of plotting, obstructing the security forces’ work, and destroying government property in connection with the January 6 attack, according to an indictment released by US media on Friday (local time).

The defendants from different states are three leaders of the local Proud Boys branch and the organizer of the group’s events. He previously accused the other Proud Boys members.

Defendants organized “paramilitary equipment”

The indictment states that the four “proud boys” between the ages of 30 and 37 tried to prevent Congress from ratifying the results of the presidential election last November. They also encouraged others to participate in the protest Washington To participate in the face of Trump’s defeat, from which the subsequent attack on the Capitol building originated. They have collected donations for travel expenses. According to the indictment, they also obtained “paramilitary equipment,” such as flak jackets and radios. During the planning, communication was made via encrypted channels.

Five people, including a police officer, were killed in a storm on the Capitol building after a rally of Trump. Trump is accused of inciting the mob. Proud Boys leader Henry “Enrique” Tario had ordered a court to leave Washington before the march. Police arrested him after arriving in the US capital over an arrest warrant for damaging property in an earlier demonstration against him by Trump supporters. He should stay out of Washington until his next hearing on June 8.

During the campaign, Trump sparked enthusiasm on the right-wing spectrum with statements about “proud boys.” In a televised debate with the final victorious Challenger Joe Biden Trump has refused to explicitly condemn right-wing groups. At that time he said: “Proud boys – avoid and prepare.”