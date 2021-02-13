United States of America. The Great Lakes ice sheet is the thinnest in decades (by A. Martinengo)

The United States ushered in the new year in unusually mild January 2021, which tied for 1923 to the ninth warmest January on record. The heat has been felt from coast to coast with 48 contiguous states experiencing above average temperatures, but relatively high temperatures are most pronounced in the Great Lakes region.

During January, the average neighborhood temperature in the United States was 34.6 degrees Fahrenheit, 4.5 degrees Fahrenheit above the 20th century average, equivalent to the ninth warmest in January on a record of 127 years. It was January 10th in a row with temperatures at least nominally above the 20th century average for the month.

Moderate temperatures this winter also weakened the Great Lakes ice sheet in January, according to scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) National Centers for Environmental Information. The peak ice sheet is expected to extend to only 30% of the surface between mid-February and early March 2021. The amount of ice covering the lakes during the peak is usually around 53%.

The news gave the US Coast Guard a sigh of relief as the region is in dire need of new icebreakers. a 2020 US Senate report he has He warned of the lack of ice-breaking capabilities in the Great Lakes region.

The Committee expressed concern that the Coast Guard could not provide adequate ice-breaking capacity in the Great Lakes region, with implications for the regional and national economy and the safety of maritime trade. To improve the capacity of icebreakers in the Great Lakes region, the Commission requested the Coast Guard to formally hire and establish a major acquisition program office to purchase new icebreakers in the Great Lakes at least with the same capacity rompighiaccio della US Coast Guard – USCGC Mackinaw (WLBB-30) “.

The USCGC Mackinaw was built in 2005 and is the only heavy duty icebreaker From the coast guard The United States is in the Great Lakes region. Designed to provide multi-tasking capabilities with the latest systems.

