UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 is down 1.42%, by Investing.com

Investing.com – British shares fell at close on Wednesday; Decline in sectors, pushing indices down.

At the close in London, it lost 1.42%.

Best value for a session in Cannes Hargreaves Lansdown PLC (LON :), up 6.18% or 104.00 points, to stand at 1.786.00 at the close. follow him British land PLC Company (LON :), which advanced 5.10%, 22.51 points, to close at 463.71, and Centrica PLC (LON :), which rose 5.37% or 2.65 points, ended the session at 51.99.

To the tail of the pointer is over Fresnelo PLC (LON :), which fell 12.32%, or 130.90 points, to close at 931.60. Glencore For its part, PLC (LON 🙂 share decreased by 5.93%, 15.12 points, and closed at 239.88 while. Anglo American PLC (LON:) scored 5.71%, 143.3 points, to finish at 2,367.2.

The red numbers outnumbered the green numbers on the London Stock Exchange by a difference of 1,653 to 674, and 71 was constant.

Gold futures for February delivery fell 0.30%, or 5.50, to $ 1,845.40 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for March delivery rose 0.68%, or $ 0.36, to remain at $ 52.97 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for April delivery rose 0.68%, or 0.36 per barrel, 0.43%, 0.24, up to $ 55.88 a barrel. .

The GBP / USD fell 0.28% to 1.3695, while EUR / GBP was down 0.20% to 0.8830.

The dollar index rose 0.56% to 90.653.