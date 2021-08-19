UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 Down 0.15% By Investing.com

© Reuters. UK indices closed lower; Investing.com UK 100 is down 0.15%



Investing.com – British shares fell at the close on Wednesday; Sector decline, pushing indicators down.

At the close in London, it was down 0.15%.

Among the leading stocks today are EasyJet PLC (LON:), which rose 3.22% or 25.40 points and traded at 814.60 at the close. It was followed by International Consolidated Airlines Group SA (LON :), which advanced 2.37%, 3.78 points to close at 163.00, and Barat Developments PLC (LON :), whose value rose by 2.32% or 16.40 points, ended the session at 722.00.

At the bottom of the index was BHP Group PLC (LON :), which fell 5.94% or 140.00 points to close at 2,218.00. barbaric As for Group PLC (LON :), it cut 4.85% and 99.0 points and closed at 1.941.0 while Antofagasta And PLC stock (LON 🙂 lost 2.81%, 42.50 points, to 1470.50.

Green numbers outperformed red on the London Stock Exchange from 1074 to 890, and 475 was flat.

Gold futures for December delivery fell 0.15%, or 2.65, to $1,785.15 an ounce. Regarding other commodities, crude oil futures for October delivery fell 0.92%, or $0.61 to settle at $65.73 a barrel, while Brent crude futures for October delivery fell 0.65%, or $0.45, to $68.58 a barrel.

GBP/USD rose 0.07% to 1.3749, while EUR/GBP, meanwhile, fell 0.15% to 0.8508.

The dollar index rose 0.11% to 93.245.