Travel time without a booster vaccine is shortened in the EU area

Traveling without a booster vaccine in the European Union is now more difficult for many people. The EU vaccination certificates have only been valid for nine months since Tuesday without a booster vaccine.

After the 270-day period has expired, people who do not have this additional enhanced protection will be treated as unprotected when crossing the border.

This usually means that if you are traveling across the border in the European Union, you need a current negative test or even go into quarantine. “This reflects the low protection of the vaccine and underscores the importance of the booster,” said EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders.

Proof of vaccination consists of a QR code, which is generated immediately after vaccination in clinics and vaccination centers. The code can be displayed in a smartphone app and read digitally. Despite different applications in individual countries, the codes are recognized everywhere in the European Union and make it easy to provide evidence of not only vaccinations but also recent tests and recent coronavirus infections when traveling.

“With the new regulations for travel within the European Union, the various regulations in the member states will be harmonized,” the EU Commission says. The time when the basic vaccination is recognized can still vary in the countries involved – eg for restaurant visits or events.

Only EU countries are required to adapt their national regulations. If they don’t, there are no immediate penalties. (sda/npa)