Tomorrow on top – Il Sole 24 ORE

The Eurogroup is meeting for an informal video conference of Ministers of Economy and Finance.

Among the expected macroeconomic data, from China, first-quarter GDP and retail sales in March, for the Eurozone, Acea presents March data on car registrations in Europe, Istat releases foreign trade and import prices data in February, inflation from France in March and a review of Classification by Dbrs, from US Building Permits in March and Household Trust in April. Among the economic events, there is a presentation “Italy 2021, Challenges of Public Administration” with Minister of Public Administration Renato Brunetta. Pascual Tredico, President of INPS, Ernesto Maria Rovini, Director of the Revenue Agency, Vincenzo Amendola, Under Secretary of State for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers in charge of European affairs, the intervention of the Minister for Infrastructure and Sustainable Mobility, Enrico Giovanini on the occasion of the arrival of the TBM tunneling machine “Elisa” at the Serravalle exhibition and meeting Luiss, “Creating a New Europe: The Next Generation of the European Union?” With Pierre Moscovici, Former European Commissioner for Economic and Financial Affairs and Former French Minister of Finance and European Affairs.

