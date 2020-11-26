Theme for the game “Season Opening”: Sacred Heart at No. 24 Rutgers

Sacred Heart (0-0) at center 24 Rutgers (0-0)

How to watch, listen, news and notes

Where: Regional Activities Center in Piscataway, New Jersey

Warning: Wednesday, November 25 at 7:00 PM ET.

Television: BTN Plus – Play-to-play: Lou Brogno, Color Analyzer: Dom Savino

Stream: Fox Sports App

radio: Listen live – WCTC 1450 AM / Sirius 135 / SXM 195 / App 957; Jerry Rico and Joe Boylan; WRSU 88.7 FM

KenPom Ratings: 27 Rutgers Sacred Heart 325

Efficiency classifications: Rutgers – Offense 105.4 (51) Defense 86.6 (12); Sacred Heart – Attack 98.9 (283) Defense 106.2 (334)

KenPom Expect: Rutgers 83 Sacred Heart 58. Rutgers had a 99% chance of winning.

The OTB Guide to KenPom

Vegas Line: Rutgers-26.5

Series history: Rutgers leads the historic streak 3-0, including a 79-54 win in the last encounter in 2014.

Players return

Sacred heart – Junior 6’1 “Aaron Clark (11.3 points, 2.7 assists, 1.7 rebounds); Big Zach Rades 6’2 inches (missed last season due to injury, the previous season averaged 5.1 points and 2.0 rebounds); Tyler Thomas Second Year Student 6’3 (5.6 points, 2.3 rebounds)

Rutgers – Ron Harper Jr. 6’6 inches (12.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 assists, 34.9% 3-PT FG); Big Geo Picker 6’4 ” (10.9 points, 3.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds, 1.1 steals); Jacob Young 6’2 inches (8.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, 1.9 assists; 1.0 steals); Miles Johnson Junior Red Shirt 6’10 Inches (7.8 Point, 7.9 Bounce, 1.5 Piece, 60.2% FG); Little Montez-Matisse 6’4 inches (7.4 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.0 steals); 6’6 ” Sofmore Paul Mulkahi (3.7 points, 2.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 54.0% FG)

Game preview

Here we go …. I think. Although it is the inaugural day of college basketball for men and women, cancellations and postponements have occurred throughout the sport. This includes Rutgers women’s basketball, whose season opening date has been pushed back to Friday earlier today. This is our new reality for the season and as our Dave White pointed out, try and enjoy the ride, despite everything being unpredictable.

For tonight’s match, Rutgers needs to impose his will, play with a goal on both ends of the ground and build a comfortable progression so that freshmen can rest for much of the second half and the rookies get some much-needed work.

The Scarlet Knights are set to play three times this week in five days, so they have to keep their legs refreshed and agile enough to play well on Sunday against Hofstra.

Enjoy the game and if you don’t watch it on BTN Plus I highly recommend you to listen Jerry Recco and Joe Boylan on Radio Here.

Join us in the comments section during the game and I will post the game summary ASAP after that.