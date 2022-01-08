The United States proposes a Putin deal

For many years, Russia criticized NATO’s eastward expansion. With this, President Putin justified the marches of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine. The United States is now proposing a compromise.

the United States of America And their allies are in talks with US government officials Russia Willing to reduce some military activities in Eastern Europe. At upcoming talks in Geneva about Ukraine crisis A senior official in the US President’s administration said that there may be a mutual limit to military exercises and missile deployments in the region. Joe Biden Saturday.

But the US government official also made it clear that it was not up to Moscow to decide which countries other countries would enter into alliances with. With regard to NATO, we call this door open and neither Russia nor any other country will close it.” However, in bilateral negotiations, progress can be envisaged on issues such as maneuvers or the centralization of offensive missile systems.

The United States is again waiting for a military escalation in Moscow Ukraine-calamity. The government official said such a move would lead to financial and economic sanctions as well as US arming of Ukraine.

‘No firm commitments’

But in general, the US side softened expectations ahead of the talks and warned against Russian disinformation. The official said the US government: “There will be no firm commitments in these talks will be serious and concrete.” Then all issues will be examined in Washington and discussed with allies during the week. The government official said he would not be surprised if the Russian side published false reports of US concessions in order to “divide allies”.

The meeting takes place against the backdrop of the Ukrainian crisis. The US government official said delegates would likely meet for initial talks on Sunday evening after arriving in Geneva. Actual talks between the United States and Russia will take place in the Swiss city on Monday. The US delegation was led by Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman. A meeting of the NATO-Russia Council is scheduled for January 12 in Brussels – the first in two and a half years. After that, talks will be held in Vienna on January 13 within the framework of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

The United States has accused Russia of building forces in areas on the border with Ukraine for weeks. Fears that Russian soldiers will invade the former Soviet Republic. Russia denies such plans. For its part, Russia resists accepting more Eastern European countries into NATO and demands guarantees that Ukraine will never become a member of the alliance.