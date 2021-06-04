The United States defeated Honduras to advance to the final

The the last four from The League of Nations from CONCACAF It could be contested after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic. Honduras and United State He opened the curtain, and with a lot of work and after great determination, they managed to break the Katracha barrier with a unilateral force Jordan Sepacho When the match was dying, they got their ticket to the final.

With the last Champions League champion, Christian Pulisic 90 minutes into the game, the All Stars and Stripes team could barely beat the Central American team that clung to and sometimes even worried the North American goal.

In a match dominated by offending balls, the United States found the goal with a popcorn shot in the 89th minute as the two teams were already preparing for the penalty shootout. And the player of the Swiss Young Boys team, Sepacho, appeared inside the small area with a header to be able to overcome goalkeeper Luis Lopez.

However, the team led by Uruguayan Fabian Quito could leave with their faces held high as not only did they demand the most of the US, but sometimes they were able to corner them and were coming out with a better goal, the outcome would have been favorable to the Hondurans.

