The strategy mobile game “Era of Conquerors” was launched today on dual platforms and simultaneously reveals the game’s iconic videos. – Technology – Technology

SLG + RTS “Era of Conquerors” Super Large Sand Board Game, distributed by Cube Digital, was officially launched on dual platforms today (9), with high-quality feature films released. At the same time, the official also launched a number of welfare activities, which were granted away. Collective resources, gems and other cool gifts, hurry up and join “Conquer Era” to create your own legend of empire!

A feature film about the game “Age of Conquer”

Ten thousand people compete online for a very large sand table map

“Era of Conquest” has a large seamless sand table map with a length of 120 km * 120 km, creating dual mode for maps large and small. On the big map, you can explore and fight to get a lot of game resources, and the small map can be infinitely zoomed. Supported by new technology, 6000 soldiers can fight on the same screen, and tens of thousands of players can fight online, which will bring a completely new battle experience to the battlefield full of smoke and smoke! In the past, strategy games usually lacked plot support, but the game has a rich story. Players can explore the area to hunt treasure, collect clues and boost plot development, successfully collect all clues, and receive 100 consecutive heroes.

A majestic siege is like being on a real battlefield

In order to provide players with an immersive combat experience, the game specifically uses next-generation PBR technology to present majestic city battle scenes, including airwaves generated when artillery shells are fired, soldiers’ bombardment with weapons, and dust blowing out from artillery attacking city walls, details are illustrated. Cool, just like visiting the real battlefield in person. Players can conquer the city with their companions driving Siege Chariot and Special Units. The enemy in the city is using the intelligent AI system for combat, which will test whether the player can take the corresponding strategy at any time. The city is successfully conquered, you can get huge benefits!

The game is officially launched to help conquer the empire

To celebrate the launch of the game, the official launch of a number of luxury activities, including login, accumulation, unlocking and arranging the server, etc., and all kinds of heroes, gems, resources, etc., which players can obtain among them the hero of physical output Six-star “Hei Guan Yu” With the purchase of the starter pack, the built-in skills can cause damage to many enemies, have a strong network of fateful special effects, strengthen the probability of releasing skills, and are definitely the indispensable output fighter.

Many games in the past lack gems, and the “Age of Conquerors” investment discount mechanism is up to 800%, which can meet players’ urgent needs. Every time you upgrade the town hall, you can get a lot of gems, allowing players to collect powerful heroes in a short time. Fought twice with half the effort!

Six-Star Physical Directing Champion “Hei Guan Yu”

“Era of Conqueror” is a next-generation large-scale real-time 3D strategy mobile game, created with the Unity 3D engine, and uses high-resolution modeling to achieve day and night rotation, providing players with a battle experience with gunfire and smoke. Among them, the essence of two gameplay modes such as SLG and RTS has been more intelligently integrated, as well as the ups and downs of the immersive plot and the very large sand table battlefield!

Era of Conquest is looking to embark on the journey with you, and there are more recent activities and related information such as good health and well-being. Welcome to follow the official social site at any time. Your interview is the best expectation!

