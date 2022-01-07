The relationship between Benzema and Mbappe, which excites France and Real Madrid, ends Finland’s dream of the World Cup – Prensa Libre

This result also left Finland without second place in the group to make it to the replay, as they were outclassed by Ukraine, who won 2-0 in Bosnia.

The French national team, the current world champion and already qualified for Qatar 2022, ended the qualifying stage for the World Cup with a 2-0 victory in Finland, with two goals in the second half from Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe.

With a ticket to Qatar already in his pocket, Didier Deschamps decided to get eleven starts with several key players (Loris, Griezmann and Mbappe) and some notable absences (Kanté, Benzema, Pavard and the Hernandez brothers) against a rival who did me. He was playing the playoffs.

In the first half there was no cheerful match and there were few chances to score, except for one in each area, the first shot by Moussa Diaby and stopped by the Finnish goalkeeper (6) and the other was a powerful shot by Timo Pukki. He did not succeed in surprising Loris (30).

The game changed completely in the time of the match, when Benzema jumped onto the field and Bleus revealed the Jar of Jewels.

A combination between the Real Madrid striker and Mbappe, including a good pass, finished Benzema’s shot into the net (66).

And after 10 minutes, the Paris Saint-Germain star was judged with a home-style goal: a run on the left wing and a shot from the top to the area near the post, out of reach of Lucas Hradecky (76).

This coincided, in addition, with the goals of Oleksandr Zinchenko (59) and Artem Duvbek (79) in Bosnia which gave Ukraine the possibility to play replays, at the expense of the Finns, who were already unable to respond.