The miserable Marseille match is an unwelcome record in the Champions League

Porto (Portugal) (AFP) – Marseille faced the longest winning streak in Champions League history after losing 3-0 to Porto on Tuesday.

The French club, which won the inaugural Champions League tournament in 1993, lost 12 consecutive matches in the competition to match the number set by Anderlecht of Belgium between 2003 and 2005.

Moussa Marega gave Porto an early lead behind closed doors at Stade de Dragao before Dimitri Payet paid a penalty for Marseille.

He was forced to shoot as Sergio Oliveira scored from the penalty spot to make Porto 2-0 ahead of the half-hour mark, and Colombian Luis Diaz took the home side a wonderful third victory in the second half.

Marseille, coached by former Porto coach Andre Velas Boa, is still without a point after three games in Group C, having also lost away to Olympiacos (1-0) and at home to Manchester City (3-0).

They lost their last three matches in the 2011/2012 competition, even though they reached the quarter-finals that season.

They then lost all six group matches in the 2013-14 season before returning to the European Elite competition this season after a seven-year absence.