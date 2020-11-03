The miserable Marseille match is an unwelcome record in the Champions League

5 mins ago Dawn Davis
World Soccer Talk

Porto (Portugal) (AFP) – Marseille faced the longest winning streak in Champions League history after losing 3-0 to Porto on Tuesday.

The French club, which won the inaugural Champions League tournament in 1993, lost 12 consecutive matches in the competition to match the number set by Anderlecht of Belgium between 2003 and 2005.

Moussa Marega gave Porto an early lead behind closed doors at Stade de Dragao before Dimitri Payet paid a penalty for Marseille.

He was forced to shoot as Sergio Oliveira scored from the penalty spot to make Porto 2-0 ahead of the half-hour mark, and Colombian Luis Diaz took the home side a wonderful third victory in the second half.

Marseille, coached by former Porto coach Andre Velas Boa, is still without a point after three games in Group C, having also lost away to Olympiacos (1-0) and at home to Manchester City (3-0).

They lost their last three matches in the 2011/2012 competition, even though they reached the quarter-finals that season.

They then lost all six group matches in the 2013-14 season before returning to the European Elite competition this season after a seven-year absence.

READ  If you thought Fred, McTominay and Mattick would win the Manchester United titles, then you live in Cuckoo Land - Kane

More Stories

‘Our primary concern is to ensure the Republicans win the election.’

4 hours ago Dawn Davis

Massachusetts voters to decide the ballot questions, the Senate race

8 hours ago Dawn Davis

These are the main states during election night

12 hours ago Dawn Davis

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The miserable Marseille match is an unwelcome record in the Champions League

5 mins ago Dawn Davis

The Camps gym owner talks about the second “comic” closure as he vows to stay open

3 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Justin Timberlake surprises Pennsylvania Phone Bank volunteers with a Zoom call

3 hours ago Neville Carr

NASA is communicating with 43-year-old Voyager 2 who is 11.6 billion kilometers away

3 hours ago Marsh Tyler

Presidential race, Amendment 3 push Colombia to the polls

3 hours ago Marsh Tyler