The following summary, by definition of the word abstract, contains two major spoilers from The MandalorianSeason 2 final.

Mandalorian seeks to rescue Grogu from the clutches of Moff Gideon in Disney + hit season two finale – And along the way, he got an unexpected helping hand.

a Glove A helping hand, from no less than Luke Skywalker himself.

Mando & Co.’s comprehensive rescue plan was executed perfectly. After capturing an imperial shuttle carrying Doctor Pershing and then asking for help from Boo Kattan and Koska Reeves, they staged a fake fight between the shuttle and Bubba Fett in Slave I. An emergency landing request, but was denied. When the TIE fighters sent with Slave I entered, the Bo / skid shuttle landed in the cruiser launch tube, preventing the other TIE fighters from getting out. When Bo, Koska, Cara and Fennec jump off the shuttle and start mowing through the storm, Mando slides in to find Grugu – while hoping to close the Dark Troopers in time.

Mando was a very slow second, forced to shed him with a Dark Trooper, and in the end (but barely) outdid him by pushing his spear Beskar through his neck and snatching his head; Then he sucked others into space by opening the airlock. Meanwhile, the women made an easy job for the troops they encountered, before reaching an empty bridge. Then we and Mando saw that Gideon was in Gogo’s dungeon, holding the baby at Darksber Point. After some back and forth, Mando said that Gideon can keep his sword as long as he gets the baby. Gideon agreed … but then backed out of that deal, once Mando turned his back to capture Grogu, and a duel ensued – Darksaber versus Pescar’s pure spear (the only material that could not be cut). Mando ends up knocking the Darksaber away and gaining the upper hand, but he saves Gideon’s life. The look on Bo’s face when he brought Mando Moff to the bridge wasn’t a happy one, however, given that Darksaber’s true “strength” comes from capturing it during battle. Meaning, it was less beneficial to her unless she defeated Mando in the fight for her.

But this sticky wicket took a back seat to the more compelling substance of the Soldiers of Darkness returning to and boarding the ship, walking toward the bridge, and standing outside the blast door. As they began to knock on the door, little by little they installed it, Mando and the others raised their rifles and prepared for what Gideon had warned would be a futile battle. But then…

But then, an X-Wing appeared outside, and got on the cruiser. The screens show a person dressed in a robe deftly holding a green light sword, cutting his way through the Dark Trooper after the Dark Trooper, using the wave of Jedi’s hand to lift the accidental person out of the way / against the wall. Once Jedi reaches the bridge, Mando – recording Grogu’s interest / “contact” – agrees to open the door. Jedi, gloved, walks on one electronic hand. Pushing his hood back, he’s Luke Skywalker! (Here I give the props to those who suggested we get a CGI’d version of the younger Mark Hamill. I naively cut back on the production budget. respectPlus 250 points for imperial power users.)

“Are you serious?” Mando asks. “I am A.m“Luke, who then said to Grougo, replies,” Come on, little boy. “

Mando suggests that Grogu doesn’t want to go, but Luke explains that while a Grugo is strong with strength, “talent without training is nothing.” (He knows it, he does.) Luke assures Mando, “I’m going to give my life to protect him,” adding that Grougo isn’t safe until he’s mastered his abilities. Mando admits, “Go on. This is who you belong to, one of its kind. I’ll see you again, I promise.” At Grogu’s request, Mandu took off his helmet for a proper farewell face to face, before laying it on the floor … to be welcomed from Before R2-D2 is coming! The two young men seemed very excited to meet. He picks up Luke Grogu and says to Mando and the others, “Let the strength be with you.”

But wait, there’s more.

Because in the post-credits scene, we return to Tatooine – meaning what was once Jabba the Hutt Palace, where Bib Fortuna now lives in large measure. His fun time is cut short by laser fire, as Fennec Shand descends the stairs, using one of her shots to free the bound Twi-lek. Boba Fett follows after her, and Pep begins talking about the “rumors” he has heard about the death of the great bounty hunter – but gets killed / killed by an explosive bullet. Then Bubba calls “the throne,” while Fennec grabs some blue wine to make him drink. A title card appears that says, “The BOOK OF BOBA FETT…. COMING DECEMBER 2021” – as on the announced premiere of Season 3.

is being The Mandalorian Are you done with Baby Yoda? And the With Dean Jaren? If so, then what is your level of excitement for the third season focusing on Bubba, if so what is the “Boba Fett Book”?

