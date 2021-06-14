The last day of the glorious Odessa Football Club

June 14, 1946 marks the last day of the life of Audace Football Club, a company known to the general public as Audace Taranto. She was born in 1911 and in the 1920s took part in the Southern League Division I, the highest competition for Southern formations at the time, and the Society graduated as Regional Champion in Puglia on two occasions. Audace Football Club was dissolved in 1927, re-established in 1944, but – having played a championship in the third division – in 1946 was born for the second time by a merger with the citizens of Pro Italia, giving life to Taranto. . A historic shift occurred precisely on June 14, 1946, when the two kings decided to combine resources in order to meet the sporting aspirations of the city: the newly born Taranto benefited from the Serie B title as a dowry from Audace and at least nine players from Rossoble’s new squad were confirmed by trial. previous.

Donald Trump, the forty-fifth president-elect of the United States of America

A successful entrepreneur first and then a TV personality, Donald Trump – Outperform the competition from Hillary Clinton Above all, he became the forty-fifth president-elect of the United States of America. Born in New York on June 14, 1946, the son of a wealthy real estate developer Fred TrumpThe former head of the Stars and Stripes team followed in his father’s footsteps until he became a partner and, after graduating in economics, director of Elizabeth Trump and Sonn, which he later renamed the Trump Organization. Famous for his lifestyle and often in the highest public statements, in 2016 he was counted among the richest men in the world by Forbes rating. The approach to politics dates back to 2000, when he participated in the primaries of the reformist party, later joining the Democratic Party and then moving to the Republican Party: he finally settled in the White House, and he succeeded. Barack Obama, on January 20, 2017.