The gap between the human brain and modern artificial intelligence – BBC News

November 20 2021

image source,SPL

In the era of rapid advancement of artificial intelligence (AI) technology, robots equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) are becoming more intelligent and capable. More and more, this is the last line of human tutelage in man-machine warfare, meaning that the natural defense of machines that creativity, inspiration, passion, and genius acquire, such as ball games and theatrical performances, are also weakened.

People often compare the human brain to a computer, neurons are like machines, and the brain is a program. The rise of artificial intelligence and the emergence of anthropomorphic robots makes seeing this metaphor even more fun.

However, Lisa Feldman-Barrett, a professor of psychology at Northeastern University in the US, believes this analogy is problematic and can lead to delusions.

image source,Getty Images

The difference between a living body and a machine

First of all, the memory of the human brain is a process and result of the continuous construction of electrical impulses and circulating chemicals, and the memory itself can be reconsolidated in different ways at different times. The way computers store and process information is based on logic and machine learning procedures, which are not currently comparable to the human brain.

Second, the ability to recognize is one of the main components of artificial intelligence. For example, dandelion, artificial intelligence can accurately identify and identify this plant as a dandelion through learning; The human brain is different, and it will be classified according to its main function and role in different scenarios, such as labeling vegetables, labeling wildflowers and herbs and so on. See also Corrie fulfills his dream by meeting his deceased wife using virtual reality technology. Pictures

Feldman-Barrett said this class’s constructive ability may be the basis for the way the human brain works.

Finally, the human brain is a part of the human body, where the central nervous system of the human body is located. This means the constant coordination and balance of dozens of indispensable organs, such as digestion, excretion, energy provision, disease control, as well as the regulation of emotions and the control of behavior.

image source,Science Pictures Company / Science Pictures Library

One of the main differences between human and machine is that humans have mental activities, but machines do not. The essence of mental activity is the control of the brain over the body.

Feldman Barrett writes: “Every thought you ever had, every concept you learned, every emotion you experienced, what you saw, heard, smelled and tasted. Everything you see or touch includes data on your physical state. You don’t experience your spiritual life this way, but it is what It happens “behind the scenes”.

Your device does not support playing multimedia materials annotated audio text, Fan Hui: How do I see the relationship between humans and artificial intelligence

An anthropomorphic robot is equipped with artificial intelligence, but if it wants to think, feel, watch or act like a human, it must have a complex system to adjust body-like parts, maintain balance, and keep working. This should also be an ongoing interactive process.

Even if today’s AI technology is close to this step, human emotions and emotionally-driven behaviors remain elusive by machines.

image source,Getty Images

Why simulate?

From another perspective, Peter Bentley, a computer scientist at University College London, said that for at least hundreds of years from now, computers like the human brain will not emerge, until today humans can create vibrant colors and fragrances. The virtual world, and the increasingly sophisticated artificial intelligence.

He is the author of 10 Lessons in Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Digital Biology: How Nature is Changing Our Technology and Our Lives.

Bentley believes that even if a computer can simulate the universe, the latest advances in artificial intelligence seem to show that it can simulate a super-intelligent human brain. The simulated world and simulated brain are close to reality in evolution, but at least not in the foreseeable future becoming a reality.

he isOn the BBC’s “Scientific Focus”He writes, The key is what’s the reason we’re doing this? Why simulate the entire universe or the super-intelligent brain?

The superintelligence of the future is like a god for humanity, and humanity may not be able to understand or control what it chooses to do. Why create yourself a ubiquitous virtual god?

From a technical point of view, according to Moore’s Law, there are 2.6 trillion transistors on a computer chip, and the capacity of a computer doubles approximately every 20 months. At this speed, future computer processors will have powerful capabilities that are unimaginable today.

However, it took 13.8 billion years for the universe to form, and simulating this universe could take billions of years before it started working.