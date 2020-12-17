The Epic Games Store is now introducing Spotify, signaling app store ambitions that go beyond just gaming

Spotify is Available now on the Epic Games Store, Signaling the ambitions of the Epic developer to transform what was until now just a game store into a more general app distribution platform. Spotify can be downloaded for free on the Epic Games Store, just like on the App Store, Google Play, or as a direct download for PC or Mac.

Availability of Spotify arrives on the Epic Games Store as Epic is locked in protracted legal battles with Apple and Google over business models in each company’s app store. Epic has sued both companies over the removal of the mobile version of It is an electronic gameAnd the Claim of antitrust violations and the argument that developers can and should be able to process their own payments and circumvent awarding 30 percent of total in-app revenue to a store owner.

The Epic Games Store is still a relatively new digital distribution platform, as it launched in December 2018 as a competitor to Valve’s Steam. But since the jump, Epic has made more generous payouts to developers, given Only 12 percent In developer revenue for deduction instead of the 30 percent taken in in many cases by Valve, as well as Apple and Google.

As of January, the Epic Games Store has more than 100 million users, and this number is assumed to have grown in part due to the abundant sales and gifts that Epic provides. (a GTA V Flashes in May were so common that they cut the store for several hours.)

With Epic Game Store’s growing user base, developer-friendly graphic structure, and the fact that it now hosts one of the most popular apps in the world, it appears that Epic emphasizes that non-gaming developers should regard its distribution system as a viable alternative to other app stores.