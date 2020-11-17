The Bucks appealed to Bogdanovi in ​​signing and trading, sending Devensenzo, Ilyasova, and Wilson to Kings, for every report.

After their reported trade for the Jrue Holiday, the Milwaukee Bucks hit again. They agreed to acquire Free Agent Bogdan Bogdanovic’s suite from Sacramento Kings in Sign and Trade, According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. In return, they will send goalkeeper Donte Divincenzo, senior DJ Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to Sacramento.

Bogdanovi, 28, will join the Bucks on a new contract, the terms of which have yet to be announced. Milwaukee will also get winger Justin James in the deal.

With this move and the holiday deal, the Bucks were a huge hit. Bogdanovich seemed to be a logical goal since they chose not to re-sign Malcolm Brogden last summer, as he brings an attractive mix of shooting and game making to a list that needs both. Milwaukee lacked creators even when it had Brogdon, and Bogdanovi would add some excitement to the attack which was almost unstoppable in the regular season but could be sluggish in playoff time.

The downside is that the Bucks had to abandon DiVincenzo to achieve this. The 23-year-old, who was recruited to No. 17 in 2018, has shown a huge improvement from his rookie season shortening injuries to 2019-20, carving out a spot in the turn with his surrounding defense, rebound and match feel. However, he hasn’t been a reliable player yet and Bogdanoviش is a clear upgrade to the top scorer as well.

If the Kings were not likely to keep Bogdanovi at a price they could justify, DiVincenzo is exactly the type of player they should have been looking for: young, improving and thinking defensively. Wilson has an upside as a 5-stretch with some defensive variety, although their front desk would likely need to make a few extra moves if it were to get a chance to play more than he did in Milwaukee. Sacramento’s front yard rotation is busy, even if veteran Eliasova doesn’t keep that up.

Regardless of how much Bogdanovich earns, the Bucks will sacrifice some flexibility as they try to fill in the rest of their lists. By receiving a player in signing and trading, they are subject to a cap, which means that their total salary cannot exceed $ 138.9 million at any time in the 2020-21 season. As was the case with the holiday trade, this deal should be judged in terms of how it affects Giannis Antetokounmpo’s future with the team.

If the front office knows these moves will inspire the Milwaukee franchise player to sign this off-season extension, he has already won. If Antetokounmpo didn’t sign one, that’s a completely different story.